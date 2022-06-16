Kiddo CSA: ‘ Take time to grow -don’t fall for instant gratification’

Kiddo CSA is fast cementing his place in the music industry and his recent hit, Hamba, is a sure sign that the only way forward is up. Real name Sipho Ncube, Kiddo CSA has already hit a milestone early in his career. His song Hamba, featuring Sizwe Alakine aka Reason and British singer-songwriter S1mba, has skyrocketed on digital platforms, surpassing half a million views.

With his passion for music starting as a child, Kiddo CSA decided that it was the only career for him. And he's been exploring different sounds, making freestyle videos which he posted on social media, since high school. Now he has secured himself in the hip hop and rap scene. “I’ve always loved making music, but I began making freestyle videos and posting them all over social media until big names took notice,” he said.

And it wasn’t long before collaborations came his way. The youngster, who has also worked with American rapper Mick Jenkins, says he still wants to work with local rapper, Nasty C and singer Sjava because of their ability to express themselves through their music. While he gathers inspiration from Kanye West, he describes his own music as rapping about ‘a lot of different things’. “I mainly focus on life situations. I’m a teenager, I’m growing up, I’m realising life, and there are certain aspects about life that I don’t get to talk to anyone about. I just put (them) into music.”

The artist said working in the pandemic is financially challenging but he always finds a way to push through. “It’s very challenging but I have a supportive structure that never fails me, always looking out for me and giving me the best advice,” he says. His advice to young artists is, “Never ever quit or change who you are for instant gratification. Take your time, learn, and grow within your space and respective genre, and you’ll get there in due time.”

