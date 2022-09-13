Killer Kau’s girlfriend has reportedly tied the knot a year after his death. Too soon?

Talk about moving too fast! The late Killer Kau’s girlfriend Olwethu Mkhwananzi is alleged to have already moved on and found herself a man a year after the demise of her lover, unconfirmed reports say.

Story continues below Advertisement

While the death of Mzansi’s finest is still a hard pill to swallow for many people, news reports claim that Mkhwananzi has managed to dust herself off from the gloomy past and found herself a man to whom she is now married. Despite there being no evidence of the so-called marriage, netizens are convinced Killer Kau’s girlfriend has indeed moved on. It has only been a year since the 23-year-old entertainer, his best friend and fellow amapiano artist Mpura and three other upcoming artists, Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD, perished in a terrible head-on collision on their way to perform in Rustenburg.

After Killer Kau’s death, many learnt of his relationship with Mkhwananzi through social media. She started sharing her life with the artist, documenting her grief and recovery process through Instagram. Now, a year later after the gloomy incident, she has allegedly revealed that even though she still misses the artist and still loves him, she has decided to move on and has found herself a man. As a matter of fact, earlier this year Mkhwananzi revealed that she was in a new relationship five months after Kau’s death.

Story continues below Advertisement

The move erupted in social media debate as many felt that she moved on too fast. Media outlets have been peddling reports that she is now married. However, Mkhwananzi has yet to confirm this on her socials. In the meantime, Mkhwananzi has been posting cute pictures of herself going places as far as Portugal and enjoying her life as she is moving on from a gloomy past.