K.O warns young South Africans against the use of ‘umuthi’

Last week social media was a mess when allegations of local celebrities using witchcraft to be successful were made. Now, rapper K.O has taken to Twitter with a warning, saying that South Africa needs to be more proactive in steering youth away from the dangers of voodoo and “umuthi”. This comes after controversial author Jackie Phamotse accused celebrities of using snakes to get further in life. The internet has been abuzz about dark magic and the lengths people will go to achieve their dreams ever since. While some found her claims baseless, many believed she was correct. Even local celebrities got involved in the conversation with many of them finding the allegations amusing. The “Say U Will” hitmaker shared his concerns for young South Africans.

The musician and producer said that there are people who will do anything to achieve success and wealth, maybe even turn to the dark side for some assistance.

He warned naive, young hopefuls that not every golden opportunity out there is as it seems.

“Yoh! This brewing conversation about umuthi/voodoo and some of the taboo things men and women resort to out of desperation for wealth/good life has me completely dumbfounded and shaken.

“Young people protect your energy and souls, Not everything that glitters is gold,” tweeted K.O.

In an IGTV Live video that generated over 100 000 views, Jackie said: “I'm not saying all rich people live like this, no. I'm saying there's a small portion of people who live like this consistently.

“They will make you believe that they've got gigs, they've got endorsements.

“They will make you believe they are selling these products that are giving them millions.

“But behind that facade, there are four or five men who are funding this. They are consistently going to sangomas, they are consistently changing friends because the more the friends know, the trickier it becomes,” Jackie claimed.