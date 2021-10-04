Kuli Roberts’ political ambitions end after ATM dumps her

Media personality Kuli Roberts’ plans of holding public office have ended just a week after she announced that she’d joined a political party. Last week Mzwanele Manyi revealed last week that the television presenter had joined the African Transformation Movement (ATM), and was running for candidacy in ward 65 in Tshwane .

“The one and only @kuliroberts has joined the winning team. Servant Kuli has signed up to serve the people of South Africa. Servant Kuli is ATM councillor candidate for Ward 65 in Tshwane. We wish her well,” he tweeted. However, her move to enter politics through the ATM took a detour when the political party announced in a statement that Roberts has had to step down due to “confidential circumstances”. “Due to unforeseen and confidential circumstances it is no longer possible to have Nomakula Roberts as a member and ward councillor candidate of the African Transformation Movement,” read the statement.

ATM announcement on Kuli Roberts. pic.twitter.com/55iydZP1oi — Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) October 3, 2021 Last week Kuli said that her move into politics was not new, after social media users congratulated her on her new endeavour. “Well I've been at it for decades. We need to do better and there are many of us. Instead of burning the Schools, let’s extend them. “I'm all about living in a safe area where they know how to install water meters and don't estimate electricity usage or claim to have undercharged,” tweeted Kuli.