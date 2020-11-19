Kwaito legend Mshoza has died

Kwaito superstar Nomasonto ’'Mshoza" Maswanganyi has died at the age of 37. The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) confirmed the news in a tweet. “Yet another loss to the music industry. It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi, affectionately known as Mshoza”, posted the organisation. Yet another loss to the music industry.



Mshoza's manager, Thanduxolo Jindela, also released a statement on the Kwathole Conexion Facebook page confirming her death. The post reads: "Sad Passing of the Queen of Mshoza Johannesburg 19 November 2020.

“It is with great sadness to announce the ultimately death of Nomasonto "Mshoza" Maswanganyi.

“The Kortes hitmaker succumbed peacefully in the early hours of this morning. She was 37.

“She will be deeply missed as an ultimate entertainer who loved being on stage. ”Not only did she radiate star quality, Mshoza a Media darling.“

The star's death comes as a shock to many of her industry friends and fans.

Social media users have taken to social media to remember the mother of two and kwaito veteran.

Media personality and friend, Khanyi Mbau took to Instagram to post about the passing of the kwaito star.

“Rest in peace, my love. I am tired 2020”, said Khanyi in a caption along with a picture of Mshoza.

See more tributes from the likes of Boity, Lerato Kganyago and Tip Cee below:

In a 2016 interview with IOL Entertainment, Mshoza spoke about her music at the time which included her hit single, “Abantu Bam”.

Produced by an up-and-coming producer called Squire-4-Hyre, “Abantu Bam“ is a feel-good jam that sees Mshoza reflect on her tribulations and honour her fans – her people, as it were – for sticking by her through it all.

“On the song and throughout the album, I’m talking about my real experiences,” Mshoza said.

“I’m talking about my truth because I realised this is what builds me. It’s what made me. My experience in life has got me to where I am right now.”

Mshoza’s experiences include her start in the music industry – featuring on Mzambiya and Msawawa’s jams in 1999.

She signed to Oscar Mlangeni and Nimrod Nkosi’s BullDawgz and released her triple-platinum-selling debut album, BullDawgz First Lady, in 2001. That album featured Kortes – a song that defined that era in the genre.