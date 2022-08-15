Kwaito legend Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala has died

Kwaito legend Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala died this morning after suffering an epileptic seizure. Magesh was a member of the iconic kwaito group TKzee, alongside Zwai Bala and Kabelo Mabalane.

“It is with great sadness that the family wishes to confirm the passing of Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala,” read a statement from Sheila Afari Public Relations. “Magesh, as he was affectionately known, passed away this morning as a result of an epileptic seizure. The family requests for privacy during this difficult period.” It said all the details pertaining to his memorial and funeral service would be shared in due course.

⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/y5Sf7mwq1D — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) August 15, 2022 Orlando Pirates also issued a statement, on their club website: “Tokollo, who also goes by the name of Magesh, was a renowned musician, famously known for his songwriting and being a member of the group TKZee. We convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Tshabalala family and pledge our profound moral support.”

Throughout their prolific run between 1997 and 2005, TKZee released five albums: “Palmdale”, “Halloween”, “Guz 2001”, “Trinity” and “Guz Hits”. Their biggest hits over the years include “Shibobo/The Final Countdown”, “Mambotjie”, “Dlala Mapapuntsa” and “Palafala”. “Shibobo/The Final Countdown” has found new life in recent weeks after Benni McCarthy, who is featured on a version of the song, was appointed to the Manchester United coaching staff. The group had recently been active again, performing at various shows across the country, including a couple of headline performances at Konka.