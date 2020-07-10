Kwesta claps back at Scoop for his 'take a break' comments

Award-winning hip hop star Kwesta has hit back at Scoop Makhathini after he said that veteran hip hop artists should take a break from making music.

This comes after the television presenter said on POPcast, the podcast he co-hosts with DJ Speedsta, Ms Cosmo and DJ Vigilante, that he felt that veterans like Kwesta, AKA and even Cassper should take a recording break and not make any new music for a year.

In a video of the podcast recording posted on Twitter, Scoop said: "A lot of the dudes that are veterans in the game, I feel like (they) should take a break. AKA, Kwesta, Cassper, I feel like should go a year and just not release music and just chill. A part of me will always gravitate towards what they have to say because I know their story, but I feel like there are a lot of new artist that we might not be playing that are making much more better music than the established cats".

The "Spirit" hitmaker hit back at Scoop telling him not to "shit on their (new artists) grind just to be seen as a rep for their wave".

"Scoop. The newer guys are fighting this fight and killing shit without anyone taking a so-called break. Don't shit on their grind just to be seen as a rep for their wave. They don't need you to steal flowers for them. That's stealing credit from them. Nobody moving bro. Its love", tweeted Kwesta.