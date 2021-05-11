Lady Du pens a sweet tribute to fiancé 'Isibaya' actor Andile Mxakaza

Duduzile Ngwenya, popularly known as DJ Lady Du has found love in the arms of “Isibaya” star and fitness enthusiast Andile Mxakaza.

The actor popped the question just three months after the pair started dating.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the “Dakiwe” hitmaker paid a sweet tribute to her fiancé in a romantic birthday post.

The amapiano star started off by explaining to her fans that she met Mxakaza during one of her darkest moments, shortly before the national lockdown was enforced in March last year.

“I was not in a good space... four months before that I was discharged from hospital I had depression, to point where I tried committing suicide, it was the most hardest time of my life,” shared the star.

She added: “I lost every single thing in my life including my family, I was alone, going through the most.”

Lady Du also expressed her gratitude to Mxakaza, admitting that it was through his love and support that she found healing and managed to connect with her family again.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she wished him well on his special day, also professing her love for him.

She wrote: “Happy birthday to the man that picked me up and built me from zero again. I thank you soooo much and love you to the moon and back.”

See the full post below:

Meanwhile, Lady Du recently revealed that she received her birthday gift early when Mxakaza surprised her with a new “upgraded” engagement ring.

The star shared the exciting news on her Insta Story; she captioned the video: “We got engaged last year August, 3 months into the relationship.

“I’ve never been so happy my entire life. Today he decided to upgrade my ring.

“It’s our birthday month since I’m busy he and my brother planned all this. Andile, I love you king I really have no words,” shared Lady Du.

It is obvious that Mxakaza is smitten with his “wife,” he recently reminded her of how much he loves her.

He wrote: “I have learnt to love you with respect, support and with understand(ing). You bring joy in my life, there are 3 things that brings light in my world. The moon, Sun, and there is You. I love you Khetheka wami, thank you for being my wife.”