Lady Du taking a break after passing out on stage

Amapiano star Lady Du has announced that she will be taking a break. This comes after she passed out while performing at a gig.

She took to Twitter this week to reveal that she had passed out during a performance and decided to take some time off. “To the fans that saw me pass out last night, I apologise, I tried soooo hard to be strong, I tried to keep it together. “I thought I’d be able to handle that last gig, But I broke down, I don’t know how I’ll ever perform ’Umsebenzi Wethu’. I’m taking some time off! Thank you,” she wrote.

I’m taking some time off! Thank you ❤️💔 — Ladydu (@Ladydu_sa) August 10, 2021 Her announcement comes after her friends Killer Kau and Mpura died on Monday in a head-on-collision accident. It’s been a tough week for the vocalist who has opened up about how the duo’s death has affected her. She has taken to social media this week more than once to express how she was besides herself.

Lady Du said she was inconsolable. “I’ve been through soooo much in my life, I’ve been depressed, suicidal, I survived all that, today as I lie in my bed crying I feel a pain that takes me to a dark place. I feel numb, weak, the toxic environment I’m entering in is not good for my heart,” she wrote. Having received a lot of backlash from trolls for announcing the death of the two amapiano stars before the family, Lady Du went on to say that she was not willing to deal with "toxicity".