Lady Zamar claps back at Twitter troll for Brenda Fassie shade

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Award-winning musician Lady Zamar had to set the record straight after a Twitter user gave her instructions to put her fans in order when they compared her to the iconic Brenda Fassie. It all started when a tweep decided to sing her praises too loudly for naysayers when she said Lady Zamar's catalogue could go head-to-head with Brenda's. Lady Zamar was obviously flattered by the comparison, and she said as much. "Brenda was an icon unmatched since, and I absolutely love her. I'm honoured that you think that," Lady Zamar said.

Brenda was a icon unmatched since😍🙌🏽 and I absolutely love her🚀🚀🚀 I’m honoured that you think that https://t.co/IBV9XOTUnE — MIYA KHAI (@Lady_Zamar) July 9, 2020

However, when other tweeps joined the conversation, they asked Lady Zamar to tell her fans to "come correct". One tweep tagged Lady Zamar and asked her to correct her fans because she "cannot match Brenda".

Lady Zamar hit back politely, saying there was nothing to correct because she actually never said she matches Brenda.

"There is nothing to correct honey. Saying you're honoured that someone thinks so doesn’t mean I think I’m a Brenda Fassie..."

🤣 there is nothing to correct honey. saying youre honoured that someone thinks so doesn’t mean I think I’m a Brenda Fassie.. too much love and respect for Brendas’s artistry..God bless her soul❤️ https://t.co/sKzVIxxxUP — MIYA KHAI (@Lady_Zamar) July 9, 2020

The "Collide" hitmaker also opened up on the long term struggles of being in an abusive relationship.

"There are way too many abusive boyfriends, husbands, friends in this country..every single day we’re fighting gender-based violence..if it’s not that, we’re terrorizing victims for speaking out, protecting rapists or being rape apologists... No means No and it won’t change", she tweeted.

There are way too many abusive boyfriends, husbands, friends in this country.. every single day we’re fighting gender based violence..if it’s not that, we’re terrorizing victims for speaking out, protecting rapists or being rape apologists.. No means No and it won’t change. — MIYA KHAI (@Lady_Zamar) July 12, 2020