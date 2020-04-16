Lalla Hirayama apologises for insensitive TikTok video
Local TV personality Lalla Hirayama has issued an apology following backlash from her TikTok parody video of Salome singing "2 Legit 2 Quit".
Taking to her Twitter page on Thursday, Hirayama admitted that she "was not being sensitive to the climate in SA" and that she "intended only to entertain".
"I made a TikTok video on Tuesday which was offensive to some of my fellow South Africans. Also, I published it during a time when we each face new and unfamiliar pressures. Moreover, I was not sensitive to the climate in SA as we prepare to enter the 4th week of isolation together. I will be more aware of our collective context", the note read.
She continued: "TikTok is a new platform that many of us are learning how to apply ourselves to. It is satirical in nature and my warning to others using the platform is, despite the mechanic relying on you impersonating others, that in the South African context we must always respect the culture nuances of our countrymen.
"My efforts were intended only to be entertaining. to share some uniquely South African "thing" we celebrate as part of what makes us so good at overcoming adversity when the chips are low. I am sorry to know that it angered people.
"I am aware that my understanding of the TikTok post was potentially short-sighted, I will never be able to take that back. It was not meant to offend any race. I will however, continue to learn as much as I can everyday about the rich diversity in South Africa so as to be more emphatic and contribute in a positive way."
Hirayama's fans replied to her tweet saying that there was no need for an apology, as they didn't see anything wrong with the TikTok video.
We still love you Lalla you are very talented hope they accept your apology.— Webster (@Webstersmall100) April 16, 2020
But how was it offensive? I don’t understand. pic.twitter.com/gy5R1SN3N0— cynthia8jabulile (@CynthiaNkosi18) April 16, 2020
Im a proud coloured,i dont see any problem with that tik tok video.#some people are just over sensitive— Sama (@SammyDevine) April 16, 2020
I don’t get why offense was taken!You shouldn’t have to apologize for others being ignorant.Those same people laugh at people who make BLACK,WHITE,COLOURED videos.This was purely an attack on you & I’m sorry you needed to do this. Your video was FUNNY so ur intention was achieved— Yumna Cook (@Thebasicmomct) April 16, 2020
Hey Auntie Lalla, I'm proud clrd I think the video was taken totally out of context. We are all one, an eye for an eye will leave this world blind. You didn't have to apologize but on my behalf apology accepted.— Davin The-kisho (@DavGate) April 16, 2020