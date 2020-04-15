Lalla Hirayama faces backlash for parody TikTok video

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Local TV personality Lalla Hirayama faced backlash on Tuesday for posting a TikTok parody video of a coloured woman singing "2 Legit 2 Quit". In the now-deleted post, Hirayama is using a voiceover of an old video where a coloured woman singing an adapted version of "2 Legit 2 Quit" by MC Hammer. Hirayama is seen jumping between a two-way conversation and pulling faces in an attempt to make the video funny.

So when @Lalla_Hirayama run out of ideas, she decides to make Coloured women the butt end of her pathetic jokes. pic.twitter.com/HZ0hIlheKj — ContainsNuts (@NutsContains) April 14, 2020

Following the video making its way to Twitter, the "LallaLand" host was called out by users for the use of the audio in the video as it reinforces stereotypes regarding coloured woman for a "cheap laugh".

There's no wiggle room here. As a woman who's not Coloured, you chose to jump on here and mimic Coloured women with the most harmful of stereotypes for laughs. This is gross and fucking violent even idc idc idc — NarionCM (@CmNarion) April 14, 2020

This is an incredibly insensitive and cruel thing to post but I guess coloured people don’t matter to anyone in this country — Beth💟🗨️ (@b3thmemes) April 14, 2020

This is unacceptable! This is not funny! Are likes and retweets really this important to you? — Irma G (@IrmaG) April 14, 2020

Aren't you.. Not Coloured? So embarrassing. — Beyonka (@beyonka_fierce) April 14, 2020

Lalla, this is not ok. Mocking coloured women, their behaviour and accent, should not be how we make our followers laugh 😔 I’m quite disappointed in this type of content 💔 — Details of your incompetence do not interest me (@justReesie) April 14, 2020

Twitter user @LingDeeYoh was one of the people who addressed her video as being problematic and said: "The TikTok from Lalla is not cute or funny. We try in so many ways to not be caricatures and stereotypes. She is neither Coloured, not that it would make it any better. It's vile and ugly. If you find it funny good for you and proceed to unfriend me."

The tik tok from Lalla is not cute or funny



We try in so many ways to not be caricatures and stereotypes.



She is neither Coloured, not that it would make it any better.



It's vile and ugly. If you find it funny good for you and proceed to unfriend me. — Ling Hottentot Dior (@LingDeeYoh) April 14, 2020

After receiving a lot of heat in her mentions, Hirayama tried to explain why she thinks her video is okay, equating to people making fun of Asian people.

Coloured people are literally telling you it’s not ok. And yet you still come here with this dom kak. 🙄 Since you have NO idea of the nuances of being coloured, surely you should take what people have said and corrected yourself? — Melissa van der Scholtz (@the_missmelis) April 14, 2020

However, many users disagreed with her and she subsequently went on a blocking spree.

1. She makes a derogatory video on TikTok & posts it as “comedy”.

2. I tell her i am disappointed in the type of content.

3. I catch a block.



These are your favourite celebrities and influencers people ☺️ pic.twitter.com/3yNQu7Cowr — Details of your incompetence do not interest me (@justReesie) April 14, 2020

Lmimp yurre meire



It dont change the vid

And the tepid defence of it



Spineless jellyfish pic.twitter.com/tEsHSAkEpI — Ling Hottentot Dior (@LingDeeYoh) April 14, 2020

Blocking me doesn't make it less disgusting. pic.twitter.com/FIQViGMliy — Ill-Yas (@illmaticcpt) April 14, 2020

This kind is fokken annoying, I didn't even get a chance to say anything to her Jarra pic.twitter.com/Yt1A4FvpzD — SnowchildXO (@KelEldine) April 15, 2020

Hirayama has yet to issue an apology for the video at the time of publishing.