Lasizwe decides to date himself

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

It seems that Lasizwe has done some self-reflection following the public break-up from his previous boyfriend. In case you missed it, Lasizwe had a whirlwind romance last month after being left in tears after seeing his ex-boyfriend leave for Cape Town. He then found that the ex-boyfriend had never made it to the Mother City as he bumped into him at Great Dane, a popular watering hole in Joburg. Following this, the ex-boyfriend made an appearance on Lutando Luu’s, who he’s apparently friends with, on Instagram Live. The duo are seen in bed together in a short clip shared by Twitter user @MathabaJorge.

In the video, they appear to throw shade at Lasizwe with both of them saying “Why are you heartbroken?” with Sam Smith’s “Too Good For Goodbyes” playing in background.

Over the long weekend, the “Fake It Till You Make It” star posted that he will take the executive decision to date himself.

I’ve taken an executive decision to date myself. — Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) March 22, 2021

Prior to this post he also said that before going into a relationship one should make sure to have medical aid and life cover insurance.

When you enter a relationship make sure you have medical aid and life cover insurance. — Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) March 22, 2021

This comment received a lot of hilarious responses from his fans.

Otherwise guys please tog!!! 🤣 https://t.co/94OlXUnXPf — Khanyisile Nkosi (@kanyee_nkosi) March 24, 2021

When you calculate your estate worth during L&D It will be subtracted. But you'll be still liable for death taxes... Cover that sis... And you are totally good... 🙆Namaste https://t.co/n1clqTOH9l — Rule Nisi (@RuleNisi) March 22, 2021

Lasizwe still has other things to celebrate as his his “R10 Goes A Long Way” initiative was boosted, thanks to a generous donation by Standard Bank.

His venture kicked off last week in a bid to help tertiary students pay off their tuition fees, raising R1 million in five days.

“The total is R2 000 000.00! Oh my goshsssss!!!! South Africa we raised 2 million rand for students. I don’t know how to react!!! 2 million!!! What!!! Thank you Thank you Thank you What!" he posted on his social media platforms.