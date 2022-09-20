Lasizwe: ‘I would rather look good on the outside while dying on the inside’

Reality TV star and social media sensation Lasizwe Dambuza has made it clear that he would “rather look good on the outside while dying on the inside”. The “Fake It till You Make It” star took to Twitter recently to share his thoughts on letting people in on his problems.

He tweeted: “I will never look like my problems. As dark as it sounds, I would rather look good on the outside while dying on the inside.” I will never look like my problems. As dark as it sounds, I would rather look good on the outside while dying on the inside. — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) September 19, 2022 This rings true as Dambuza has been in the public eye for a number of years, and his fans and followers have seen him go through one messy break-up after another, but he has never once allowed his emotions to reflect or dampen his style. Even when the award-winning star does reveal his problems to his fans, he does it dressed to the nines, with a full facebeat.

Some comments that followed the tweet showed that many other people also live by the same motto as Dambuza. @BiihThee responded: “That's so Me ✋🥱.” That's so Me ✋🥱 — 𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙮𝙖 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙘𝙝𝙤 ® (@BiihThee) September 19, 2022 @LiandreRenene said that she “lives by” the rule but is finding it very hard.

“Eish Lasizwe,,, that's what I live by but I'm dying with headache from stress kungoku😢.I actually want to talk about my problems but I don't know to who because I am dying inside.” undefined undefined @iamphindybee wrote: “😫 sad. However you can look good outside and feel even better inside. There's always a way. ❤” 😫 sad. However you can look good outside and feel even better inside. There's always a way. ❤ — IamPhindyBee🇿🇦🇸🇿🇲🇼 (@iamphindybee) September 19, 2022 And @Thami042 joked that this problems look better than him.

