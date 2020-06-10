Lasizwe: 'If I was a girl, you girls wouldn’t be breathing'
Hold on to your wigs, ladies, because Lasizwe just came for you.
YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza said that if he was a girl, other girls would not be able to breathe.
This comes after the star uploaded a picture of himself wearing a lace front wig with some makeup on. In the image his moustache is still visible and the wig he is wearing appears to be thin.
A Twitter user who goes by @RealMrumaDrive and is known for editing a range of images social media users upload onto their accounts, took Lasizwe's picture and edited it to make the star look like a woman.
In the edited version, more make-up is added, his moustache is removed and more hair is added to his wig.
After seeing the edited version, Lasizwe said, "If I was a girl, you girls wouldn’t be breathing!"
If I was a girl, you girls wouldn’t be breathing! pic.twitter.com/ajxhy8Kjw6— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) June 9, 2020
However, he also said that he hated the internet for making a female version of the picture.
I honestly hate the internet for making a female version of this picture— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) June 9, 2020
Lasizwe, who is openly gay, is no stranger to sporting wigs.
He has shared many videos and images of where he is wearing good quality wigs, which normally elicit the praiseworthy 'What lace?' remark from many of his followers.
See how social media users reacted to his comments about his latest picture, below:
Well it is glomorous for me 💅🏻. I’m enjoying being a woman. 🤸🏽♀️— Talent Marange (@MarangeTalent) June 9, 2020
Coz of make up and a wig?🙄🙄Aisuka😂😂..— MamaTinkerBell❤ (@MamaKa_Lihle) June 9, 2020
Umuhle though
The female version of you is even way better than how some of us look 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/qOGiDvNR14— #StopWomenAbuse ❌❌ (@Baki_Baki01) June 9, 2020
They are not even breathing properly right now. You got them breathing through the wound😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/bjnfsIAJOo— Hes.kay_lacreme (@KamogeloTsheol3) June 9, 2020
So you would be breathing for all of us 🙄🙄🙄 your nose isn’t big enough for that...— 👑Ms Royalty👑 (@BontiThabang) June 9, 2020