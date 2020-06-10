EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Lasizwe. Picture: Instagram
Lasizwe. Picture: Instagram

Lasizwe: 'If I was a girl, you girls wouldn’t be breathing'

By Entertainment Writer Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Hold on to your wigs, ladies, because Lasizwe just came for you. 

YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza said that if he was a girl, other girls would not be able to breathe. 

This comes after the star uploaded a picture of himself wearing a lace front wig with some makeup on. In the image his moustache is still visible and the wig he is wearing appears to be thin. 

A Twitter user who goes by @RealMrumaDrive and is known for editing a range of images social media users upload onto their accounts, took Lasizwe's picture and edited it to make the star look like a woman. 

In the edited version, more make-up is added, his moustache is removed and more hair is added to his wig.

After seeing the edited version, Lasizwe said, "If I was a girl, you girls wouldn’t be breathing!"

 However, he also said that he hated the internet for making a female version of the picture. 

Lasizwe, who is openly gay, is no stranger to sporting wigs. 

He has shared many videos and images of where he is wearing good quality wigs, which normally elicit the praiseworthy 'What lace?' remark from many of his followers. 

See how social media users reacted to his comments about his latest picture, below:


Share this article:

Related Articles