Lasizwe in tears as his bae returns to Cape Town

YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza is suffering from some withdrawal symptoms after his boyfriend had to fly back to Cape Town. The star of the reality television show “Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It” recently introduced Mzansi to his new man on Instagram. The happy couple spent Valentine’s Day together. However, his boyfriend is based in Cape Town and had to fly back over the weekend. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Lasizwe was clearly on an emotional roller coaster as he tweeted, “seeing my boyfriend going back to Cape Town is breaking my heart”. Seeing my boyfriend going back to Cape Town is breaking my heart 💔! — Swirie (@lasizwe) February 20, 2021 He followed this up later in the day by posting a tweet filled with many crying emojis.

After shedding many tears about his long-distance relationship, Dambuza posted on Sunday: “I think my problem in this situation that is making me even sadder is that I didn't plan for him to leave so soon and carry on with his life in CPT.

“I was so stuck in this fairytale that we were going to be glue an paper and he would move in with me and start a new life.”

He was in better spirits on Monday morning.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Lasizwe said being in a long-distance relationship was new to him, but he was ready to take on the challenge.

He mentioned fans asked him why he didn’t move to Cape Town to be with his man.

But Lasizwe said his life was in Joburg and he would never move for a man.