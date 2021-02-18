Lasizwe is happy to be loved openly

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

When it comes to searching for love, social media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has taken quite the journey to finally find the man of his dreams. The star of the reality television show “Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It” has been very open about his search for love and last week debuted his new man. On Valentine’s Day, the couple had a romantic date with Lasizwe even posting a picture of them sharing a kiss. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the YouTube star couldn’t stop gushing about his new boyfriend and said: “I feel very happy ... love is beautiful. “Me finally meeting someone who isn't afraid to show how much he loves and adores me in public matters to me because love is not a one-way street but a two-way street.”

Lasizwe’s last public relationship was in 2017 with Gino Da Silva.

And it seem his tune regarding being in a relationship has changed since he said last year he preferred a situationship.

Furthermore that he’s “here for a good time not a long time” since he excels “with flying colours in a situationship”.

Adding that the best part of it compared to a long-term relationship are “the trading hours set up that comes with a situationship”.

“I have come to the conclusion that I want a situationship and not a relationship going forward.

“Basically I am here for a good time not a long time because I excel with flying colours in a situationship and the best part is the trading hours set up that comes with a situationship,“ he posted on Twitter.