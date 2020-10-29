Lasizwe is looking for a 'situationship'

YouTuber Lasizwe seems to have reached a crossroads in his love life. While there was a period last year where the “Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It“ star was looking for a long-term relationship, it looks like he’s had a change of heart. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Lasizwe said he thought he did better with a situationship compared to a relationship. And that he’s “here for a good time not a long time” since he excels “with flying colours in a situationship”. Also that the best part of it compared to a long-term relationship are “the trading hours set up that comes with a situationship”.

“I have come to the conclusion that I want a situationship and not a relationship going forward

“Basically I am here for a good time not a long time because I excel with flying colours in a situationship and the best part is the trading hours set up that comes with a situationship,“ he posted.

I have come to conclusion that I want a situationship and not a relationship going forward



Basically I am here for a good time not a long time because I excel with flying colours in a situationship and The best part is the trading hours set up that comes with a situationship — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) October 27, 2020

Following this, he also posted in a now-deleted tweet on Wednesday that he’s looking for a man to take with him on a paid holiday.

And the only requirement from him would be to “service his engine“ and enjoy a bit of soft life with him.

He said: “I want to take someone’s son on an all-expenses paid vacation you just need to arrive and service this engine and enjoy the holiday, living soft for a few days.

“Is it too much to ask for?”

Lasizwe’s last public relationship was in 2017 with Gino Da Silva.