Lasizwe is looking for a 'situationship'
YouTuber Lasizwe seems to have reached a crossroads in his love life.
While there was a period last year where the “Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It“ star was looking for a long-term relationship, it looks like he’s had a change of heart.
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Lasizwe said he thought he did better with a situationship compared to a relationship.
And that he’s “here for a good time not a long time” since he excels “with flying colours in a situationship”.
Also that the best part of it compared to a long-term relationship are “the trading hours set up that comes with a situationship”.
“I have come to the conclusion that I want a situationship and not a relationship going forward
Following this, he also posted in a now-deleted tweet on Wednesday that he’s looking for a man to take with him on a paid holiday.
And the only requirement from him would be to “service his engine“ and enjoy a bit of soft life with him.
He said: “I want to take someone’s son on an all-expenses paid vacation you just need to arrive and service this engine and enjoy the holiday, living soft for a few days.
“Is it too much to ask for?”
Lasizwe’s last public relationship was in 2017 with Gino Da Silva.