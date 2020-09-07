Lasizwe issues apology for insensitive post about 'Teenage Pregnancy'

Reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza has ruffled furthers with his recent controversial tweet about a new television show. Commenting on a Moja Love’s new reality show, “Teenage Pregnancy,” the star alluded to the situation being a result of the teenagers' promiscuous behaviour. “This show on Moja Love called #TeenagePregnancy so interesting bathong! Nihamba ni lala! (you like sleeping around),” tweeted Lasizwe. The reality show follows the lives of three teenage girls, who are dealing with the realities of teenage pregnancy. The trio shares their experiences, challenges and fears as they prepare for their journey to motherhood.

The “Fake It Till You Make It“ star retracted the statement and deleted the post following a massive backlash from social media users after it was discovered that one of the pregnant girls was a victim of rape.

Lasizwe went on to apologise for his “insensitive and irresponsible” statement.

“Guys I realize that my foolish statement may have rubbed people the wrong within reason due to GBV, I apologize for coming across insensitive and irresponsible with that being said I retract my statement,” Lasizwe wrote.

When confronted by another Twitter user, who is also a victim of rape, Lasizwe apologised again and offered to pay for therapy for them.

He said: “I am offering to pay for your counselling... DM me your details and let’s see how I can help you. I am so sorry.”

His apology was received with mixed emotions. While many, including Lasizwe’s sister Khanyi Mbau, accepted the apology, others said he must learn to use social media responsibly.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions.

"Apology accepted .. be easy on your self," commented Khanyi Mbau.

"Not right.. we need to learn not just to tweet for likes. Let’s be responsible with tweeting. After all, we are all people. Teach our younger sibling to be responsible with social media," commented Sandra Boyce.

"No weekend passes without you apologizing about something," commented Marc Fionesse.

Kea Mmotlo wrote: "Hayi hayi you are forever apologizing! Don't you think before you tweet?"

"Thank you for that...I appreciate a person who realizes their faults and takes responsibility," Lebohang Makgele.