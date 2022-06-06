Lasizwe says he will not allow critics to downplay his Forbes under 30 achievement

Social media may be all fun and games but there are moments that remind you that not everyone is happy about your success, especially if you are a public figure. YouTube star Lasizwe Dambuza was reminded of this ugly reality following his announcement of making it on to the prestigious Forbes under 30 list.

Let’s just say he braved some negative vibes, thanks to a post by the controversial Musa Khawula. Around the time, when some inductees such as Musa Keys, Phupho Gumede and Lasizwe were going live with their big announcements, Khawula posted a checklist of the requirements for individuals to make it on to the prestigious list. He posted the checklist along with a picture of the 23-year-old media personality.

It may be easier than you thought to get on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.



Take a look at the checklist and see why everybody is making it to the list these days. pic.twitter.com/oAxCq12Eqi — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) June 4, 2022 Lasizwe was certainly unimpressed with Khawula's tweet that was seemingly posted to take the shine away from his accomplishment. "The fact that you took away such a precious moment for me to announce my Forbes accolade,” he said. Lasizwe also let Khawula know exactly what he thought about the controversial gossip sleuth.

“I hope you heal from whatever traumatised you to be this vile, dark human being you are. @MusaKhawula.” The fact that you took away such a precious moment for me to announce my Forbes accolade. I hope you heal from whatever traumatised you to be this vile, dark human being you are. @MusaKhawula — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) June 4, 2022 Lasizwe’s fans rallied around him and showed him support with words of encouragement. They reminded him to ignore the bad vibes while he tweeted that he wouldn't allow people to downplay his achievement.

“I will not let people downplay this achievement. FORBES is a BIG deal…” Lasizwe tweeted. I will not let people downplay this achievement. FORBES is a BIG deal… — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) June 4, 2022 While there may be public scrutiny around how individuals landed their spots on the prestigious list, Lasizwe sees it as a big deal. “From making videos using a phone in the streets of Pimville Soweto to making it onto #Forbes30Under30,” tweeted Lasizwe.