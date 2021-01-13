Lasizwe, Sho Madjozi make it into #YouTubeBlackVoices Creator Class of 2021

YouTube sensation Lasizwe Dambuza is on a winning streak. The Fake It Till You Make It star is celebrating another milestone as he receives funding for his YouTube channel. Lasizwe, MacG Mukwevho, Owamie Hlongwane and Sho Madjozi are the among 20 content producers from Africa set to receive a grant for the development of their channels from the global #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund. In addition to the grant earmarked for content development, the 20 YouTubers (from South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria) will also take part in an intensive three-week incubator programme followed by bespoke training, workshops and networking programmes. These creators are part of 132 creators from across the world who are participating in the Class of 2021.

“We’re excited to spotlight black creatives from the African continent and amplify their voices as they create original content on our platform,” says Alex Okosi, MD, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA.

“African creators on YouTube are reshaping the power of our platform by providing a unique perspective on all manner of topics from fashion and comedy to politics, learning and wellness.

“Through their content, these creators continue to raise the bar for how others engage with their audiences and build community on our platform,” add Okosi.

The announcement comes after the October 2020 call for African creators to apply for #YouTubeBlackVoices funding as part of YouTube’s global, multi-year commitment aimed at nurturing Black creators and artists on YouTube.

Over the next few years, YouTube plans to invest directly in more than 500 creators and artists from across the world in order to fulfil this commitment.

Below is Africa’s full list of the #YouTubeBlackVoices Creator Class of 2021.

Lasizwe Dambuza (South Africa)

MacG Mukwevho (South Africa)

Owamie Hlongwane (South Africa)

Ofentse and Nelisiwe Mwase (South Africa)

Thato Rampedi (South Africa)

Naledi Monamodi (South Africa)

Nicolette Mashile (South Africa)

Kay Ngonyama (South Africa)

Akah Bants (Nigeria)

Dimma Umeh (Nigeria)

Eric Okafor (Nigeria)

Lade Owolabi (Nigeria)

Dodos Uvieghara (Nigeria)

Mitchelle Adagala (Nigeria)

Oscar Frank (Nigeria)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Tomike Adeoye (Nigeria)

Winnie Emmanuel (Nigeria)

Kaluhi Adagala (Kenya)

Mumo (Kenya)

Patricia Kihoro (Kenya)