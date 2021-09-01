Lasizwe threatens Khanyi Mbau’s boyfriend in IG Live comments

MEDIA personality Khanyi Mbau’s brother, Lasizwe Dambuza, has threatened her boyfriend, Terrence Kudzai Mushonga. This comes after Khanyi returned to Johannesburg this week, leaving Terrence in Dubai.

In case you missed it, Terrence had Mzansi concerned on Tuesday when, on his Instagram Stories, he said he had dropped Khanyi off at a salon and planned to pick her up when she was done. He posted a video of himself looking for Khanyi but was unable to find her. Taking to Instagram Live on Wednesday night, Terrence revealed that the Abomama star had returned to South Africa, along with other details of their relationship.

“I can just confirm now, my sweetheart texted me she said she’s back in Joburg...So all this time I’m going crazy saying I can’t find Khanyi...we didn’t fight, we didn’t argue the same day that she left.” Lasizwe, who has been posting Instagram stories of himself and Khanyi together in Johannesburg, commented on Kudzai's Instagram live, advising him to stop. “Not everything is about you. Do (you) remember what happened that morning!! You don’t want me to go there. Stop this,” Lasizwe wrote.

What happened that morning? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yk3X6TTT0s — fundisiwe (@ndie088) August 31, 2021 Kudzai responded: “Lasizwe you don't know how much I sacrificed for your sister and if I knew this two months after I met her, I would've planned things differently. I'm not enemies with your sister. We didn't fight." In his live, Kudzai said he never fought with Khanyi physically nor had they argued before her departure. “We didn't fight physically or anything. It was just different chats. I don't know if this is her saying goodbye to me because when I drop you off at the salon and you take a flight back to SA and I seem like a crazy person, you should've just let me know.”