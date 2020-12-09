Lasizwe wants to groove with Cassper Nyovest

Dezemba is in full effect and YouTuber Lasizwe wants to groove with rapper Cassper Nyovest. Lasizwe was impressed with the “Good For That” rapper who hosted “Sunday Vibes” with DJ Sumbody at Su Casa in Melrose, Johannesburg over the weekend. Cassper is known for being a groove activator and Sunday was no different. He took a jab at some DJing and danced to one of biggest songs of the festive season, “Le Plane E'Landile”, by Major League DJz and Abidoza that features himself, Kammu Dee and Ma Lemon. Me and Dj Sumbody Suing the Decks last night at Sucasa!!! Tsa Kasi!!!! pic.twitter.com/qkwAtlPhI3 — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) December 7, 2020 December Cassper fully unlocked!!!! And I got a hit for every summer!!!! pic.twitter.com/GLs4TgLxmn — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) December 8, 2020 The “Lasizwe: Fake It To You Make It“ star saw Instagram Stories of Cassper grooving and shared how he wants to vibe with the rapper.

“One of my dreams is to groove le Cassper Nyovie... the broer knows how to groove yeses!!

“Watching his InstaStories from last night! Hayi maan the guy is Vibes.Com maan!!! Suka emabozini”

Watching his InstaStories from last night! Hayi maan the guy is https://t.co/HqAZf25Rz3 maan!!! Suka emabozini — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) December 7, 2020

Lasizwe might get his wish after commenting about Mufasa throwing a house party for his 30th birthday.

To which the “Friday Night” hitmaker responded: ”Let's go!!!”

Caspper is also gearing up for his boxing match with his arch-rival AKA next year.

Taking to Twitter last week, the “Hlengiwe” rapper spoke of his love for boxing, saying he enjoyed it as much as rap or dancing.

He also threw a slight jab at AKA and said: “I improve by the day and I can't wait to get in the ring with small boy. That's if he doesn't run.”

Caspper ended his tweet by saying all the smack talk the “Heavy Drank” rapper has done was going to cause him a lot of pain.