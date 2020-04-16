Lasizwe's proof of electricity tweet leaves tweeps divided





On Tuesday, the "Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It" reached out to his fans in these uncertain times and asked those in need to send their electricity meter numbers.





Following this, Lasizwe posted a screenshot of the R100 electricity voucher he sent including the caption: "To everyone I bought electricity for, Please use it wisely."

YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza's good deed hit a bump in the road after he posted proof of it which divided tweeps.