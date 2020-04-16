EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Lasizwe Dambuza. Picture: Twitter

Lasizwe's proof of electricity tweet leaves tweeps divided

YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza's good deed hit a bump in the road after he posted proof of it which divided tweeps. 

On Tuesday, the "Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It" reached out to his fans in these uncertain times and asked those in need to send their electricity meter numbers. 

Following this, Lasizwe posted a screenshot of the R100 electricity voucher he sent including the caption: "To everyone I bought electricity for, Please use it wisely."

Many tweeps were confused by the "please use it wisely" statement at the end and made fun of it. 

Others didn't understand what the uproar was about and praised him for helping those in need. 

