Lasizwe's proof of electricity tweet leaves tweeps divided
To everyone I bought electricity for, Please use it wisely. pic.twitter.com/5P4ibaMfGY— Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) April 15, 2020
Is there a way mhlambi of using electricity unwisely though to someone who needs it? I can’t fathom the "use it wisely" part .. such cringeworthy stuff 💔— Sunflower ✨ (@__thesheabutter) April 15, 2020
“Use it wisely” yikes— Kagiso (@Luigiano_) April 15, 2020
I personally understand the message Lasizwe was trying to get across.— Yungin' (@kk_shibase) April 15, 2020
When LaSizwe finds out you’ve been cooking mogodu and samp all day: pic.twitter.com/3UqSbF2nDa— IG: Lungile_Thembo (@Lungii_T) April 15, 2020
I think helping is enough. No one needs a ted talk on how to use electricity.— SA Patriot 🇿🇦⛰️ (@jezile_sam) April 15, 2020
If Lasizwe finds out that you switched on the geyser, le nyele 😭— sometimes lonto (@_RiaMolefe) April 15, 2020
You did good bra but unfortunately most people are unappreciative on Twitter, even if it was million they would still ask why not 2million.🙏 https://t.co/n8qY9KQesV— uNADA (@yanganada) April 15, 2020
Lasizwe has done way more thsn your Favs. Keep on doing great @lasizwe and don't mind the haters. https://t.co/p1r0Thzvvr— Hakuna Mathata (@Dxusha) April 15, 2020
Ahg, you have such a big heart ❤️@lasizwe https://t.co/qSQdjNs5lk— The R (@MsMotsR) April 15, 2020
Whatever amount of electricity you have received be grateful because Lasizwe doesn't owe anyone anything but y'all have the energy to complain where you shouldn't. Sek mann— Alexander ™ (@AlexSithole) April 15, 2020