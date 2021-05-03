Lebo M and his wife split for the 3rd time

World-renowned singer, composer and producer Lebohang "Lebo M" Morake has split from his wife Angela Ngani-Casara for the third time.

In a statement issued by the spokesman Neo Motlhala, the couple confirmed the breakup, revealing that even after the third attempt to rebuild their relationship, they failed to connect.

“We had hoped that the third attempt would have been the final one in both our lives,” read the joint statement.

Morake and Casara rekindled their romance in 2020, and moved into a new home, with their children.

“We have tried hard and we are proud of our efforts. Regrettably, we simply didn’t connect,” the couple said.

Morake was married to Viveca Gipson for 5 years. He divorced Gipson and married Nandi Ndlovu for 11 years.

He then divorced Ndlovu and married Ngani-Casara for five years, starting from 2008 to 2013.

In 2014, the Hollywood composer started dating former Generation actress became Zoe Mthiyane. After their daughter Lulo was born in 2015, the pair got engaged, but the relationship went sour and they ended things in 2016.

Morake then remarried his third wife, Ngani-Casara, but they divorced again in 2017.

The couple recently featured in the hard-hitting reality TV show, “Lebo M – Coming Home” on Showmax, which has been nominated for a 2021 South African Film and Television Awards (Safta) for best structured soap reality show.

The 10-part series includes Ngani-Casara, his 90-something mother; and four of his children: Lulo is his five-year-old daughter with Mthiyane.; Letti is his nine-year-old daughter with Ngani-Casara. And Mthunzi and Ketso are Ngani-Casara’s teenage children from previous relationships.