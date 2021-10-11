Lebo M to walk down the aisle for the 8th time

“The Lion King” producer Lebo M is expected to walk down the aisle once again, which will make it the eight-time the star has done so. Lebo M found himself on the trends list this past Sunday after reports that the very recent divorcee is about to get married again.

Sunday World reported that the award-winning composer, whose full name is Lebohang Morake, found love again with businesswoman Pretty Samuels. The pair were reportedly introduced to each other through a mutual friend and have been inseparable ever since. Samuels is the president of the Lebo M Foundation, the publication reported.

In April this year, the musician called it quits with his on-again, off-again partner Angela Ngani-Casara after a third attempt. In a statement issued by spokesperson Neo Motlhala, the couple confirmed the breakup, revealing that even after the third attempt to rebuild their relationship, they failed to connect. “We had hoped that the third attempt would have been the final one in both our lives,” read the joint statement.

Morake and Casara rekindled their romance in 2020, and moved into a new home, with their children. “We have tried hard and we are proud of our efforts. Regrettably, we simply didn’t connect,” the couple said. Lebo was married to Viveca Gipson for five years. He divorced Gipson and married Nandi Ndlovu. They were married for 11 years.