Lebo Mashile to DJ Fresh and Euphonik’s rape accuser: ‘I believe you’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DJ Fresh and Euphonik are embroiled in an alleged rape scandal involving four women. The duo started topping the trends list on Tuesday after a woman who goes by the name @Nampree took to Twitter accusing the popular DJs of drugging and raping her and three other women. In a series of tweets that have gone viral, the woman tagged the popular DJs and said she wanted the DJ Fresh and Euphonik to “acknowledge” the alleged rape incident. She wrote: “@DJFreshSA & @euphonik will you ever acknowledge drunking (drugging) me & further raping me? I was completed drugged I don't whether you BOTH raped me or 1 of you did & you later laughed about it the next morning saying we (me & 3 girls) were so drunk we kept blacking out but nasidlwengula (you raped us). The woman went on to explain that she was a virgin at the time of the sexual assault and she had to take anxiety medication to even come out and speak about the incident on social media.

See the tweets below.

In another post, Nampree said she just wants the duo to apologise for violating her.

“That's all I'm asking for, an apology,” added the mystery woman.

That's all I'm asking for, an apology — I believe victims ❤ (@Nampree) January 11, 2021

The allegations were met with mixed reactions on social media.

While actress, poet and activist Lebo Mashile joined hundreds of South Africans who are rallying behind the young woman who alleged that DJ Fresh and his bestie Euphonik have sexually assaulted her, others said they don’t buy her story.

“I believe you Sisi. These two have been named in far too many stories of abuse. It’s consistent.

“I am so sorry that this is what you went through. No one deserves it. Thank hon for validating others who may be too scared to come forward right now,” commented Mashile.

I believe you Sisi. These two have been named in far too many stories of abuse. It’s consistent. I am so sorry that this is what you went through. No one deserves it. Thank hon for validating others who may be too scared to come forward right now. — Lebogang Mashile (@lebomashile) January 11, 2021

“I believe you sis💕, l’m so sorry for what you went through.... I wish justice be served on this one...Wish they can man up and apologies for what they did to you 💔” added another user @sibanyoni39.

I believe you sis💕, lm so sorry for what you went through.... I wish justice be served on this one...Wish they can man up and apologies for what they did to you 💔 — Rosey-Marie (@sibanyoni39) January 11, 2021

“Have you gone to SAP to report the case? if NOT then I don't believe you. Bye,” commented another user @Gagashe_B.

Have you gone to SAP to report the case? if NOT then i don't believe you. Bye — Zuzou (@Gagashe_B) January 11, 2021

“Go and open a Case surely you know a Police Station so that they can face judge than tweeting it wont bring you justice...,” added @IAmExcellent_.

Go and open a Case surely you know a Police Station so that they can face judge than tweeting it wont bring you justice... — ExcellentMkhonto♋ (@IAmExcellent_) January 11, 2021

“They know the Police Station door if they were raped why aren't they reporting them but she wants an apology?For being raped?,” added another user.

They know the Police Station door if they were raped why aren't they reporting them but she wants an apology?For being raped?? — ExcellentMkhonto♋ (@IAmExcellent_) January 11, 2021

“We don't believe you baby girl, getting drunk with strangers, and expect not to be taken advantage of is like throwing yourself in a pool of fire then expect not to be burnt. #Djfresh,” wrote another user @BigNhlaka

We don't believe you baby girl, getting drunk with strangers, and expect not to be taken advantage of is like throwing yourself in a pool of fire then expect not to be burnt. #Djfresh pic.twitter.com/WtcO3oj3Fp — Pablo Escobar (@BigNhlaka) January 13, 2021

This is not the first time that DJ Fresh and Euphonik are facing sexual abuse allegations.

In 2020, local poet and muscian Ntsiki Mazwai publicly accused DJ Fresh of rape on social media. In a Facebook post, Mazwai, who is well known for not mincing her words, named and shamed the DJ for allegedly “abusing his power” and being a “celebrity rapist”.

In response to Mazwai’s allegations, DJ Fresh took legal action against her. The court ordered Mazwai to remove her social media posts accusing him of rape.

But it seems Mazwai is prepared to keep quiet. The muso took to Twitter to weigh in on the latest rape allegations levelled against the 947 radio host.

“Getting girls drunk so you can have sex with them doesn’t mean you’re a player, you’re a rapist,” tweeted Mazwai.

She added: “Women SHOULD be able to get drunk without the fear of being raped.

Do men fear rape when drinking??? This shit is abnormal. STOP excusing bull**it.”

Women SHOULD be able to get drunk without the fear of being raped.



Do men fear rape when drinking???



This shit is abnormal.

STOP excusing bullshit — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) January 13, 2021

IOL’s attempts to reach DJ Fresh and Euphonik for comment were unsuccessful.

We are awaiting an official response from Primedia Broadcasting.