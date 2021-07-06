Lee-Ann Liebenberg apologises to woman she accused of having an affair with her husband

Model Lee-Ann Liebenberg has apologised to the woman she accused of having an affair with her husband Nicky van der Walt. The couple found themselves at the top of the trends list this past weekend, after Lee-Ann took to Instagram to say they were calling it quits on their 10-year marriage.

In a string of now-deleted Instagram posts on her Instagram Stories, Liebenberg said: "It is with great sadness that Nicky and I have made the decision to part ways after 10 years of marriage." She also accused her husband of having an affair and named the woman. Van Der Walt then took to Instagram to address what his wife said.

"In response to my wife's post. I love her and my children dearly and with all my heart. We are not getting a divorce," the businessman wrote on Instagram Stories. He said: "Lee is suffering from deep PPD (postpartum depression). “All I can do is try to be there for her for the best of my family, whom I love and respect with my whole being.