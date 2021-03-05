Lee-Ann Liebenberg’s new baby boy shares a birthday with his dad

South African model Lee-Ann Liebenberg and her husband, businessman Nicky van der Walt, welcomed their third child into the world on Thursday. The healthy newborn, who the the happy couple named Jagger, shares the same birth date as his daddy. Liebenberg took to social media to share a black and white picture of the father and son. “My beautiful healthy boy 𝕁 𝔸 𝔾 𝔾 𝔼 ℝ 💙🧿💙 #AllGLORYtoGOD Happy Birthday Daddy @nickyvanderwalt 💙💙💙💙”, she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee-Ann Liebenberg (@leeann_liebenberg) The new dad was also super excited about his son’s arrival on his birthday and took to Instagram to share other pictures.

He wrote: “A very Happy Birthday to me and my son, JAGGER, born today on my birthday 04/03/21 💫May the good Lord shine a light on you my son. @leeann_liebenberg thank you for the best birthday gift. I love you Always. 💙🧿 #JAGGER”.

In another post with several pictures, he wrote: “And there he is... 💙😍 What a gift... to have all 3 my children together on my birthday and on the day of the birth of my son. Thank you @leeann_liebenberg for the 3 greatest gifts and being such an amazing woman and incredible mother. I am in awe of you baby and I love you ❤️ #JAGGER”.

Another milestone for the couple to look forward to later this month is their tenth wedding anniversary.

The couple’s family, industry friends and fans shared their best wishes on the arrival of Jagger.

Media personality and singer Nandi Madida commented: “Gorgeous! Congrats to you and your beautiful family ❤️”.

While TV presenter Jeannie D said: “I’m finished!!! Congratulations! So special!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.