Lerai talks about her journey at Nickelodeon and being the first African Kids’ Choice Awards host

“NickMusic”presenter Lerai Rakoditse recently added another first to her list, after being announced as the first African to host the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The talented 19-year-old is clearly working hard and the results are evident.

Lerai recently spoke with IOL Entertainment about her being the local host for the show and her exciting journey. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rai (@l.e.r.a.i) Lerai explained that becoming the host for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards is something she couldn't wait to share . “It's something that I have to pinch myself every time. It was just the feeling of excitement and finally I can let it out, because I love sharing with people,” she says.

She’s only just about to clock in 12 months since starting as a presenter on Nickelodeon’s “NickMusic” show, and now she has bagged yet another impressive role. One might think she is feeling overwhelmed by the pressure of it all. Instead, it is only pushing her to work harder. “I guess I’m still feeling the pressure from the first round and now I'm being hit with even more,” she laughs.

“I trust myself, I trust the work that I do and I trust the team that I have. That really helps me do the best that I can when it comes to being in front of the camera. Feeling pressure is something I've learnt is bigger in my head than it actually is. “It’s more of the fear and anticipation of the unknown but I’ve learnt and become acquainted with the unknown, and I’m a lot more comfortable with it. I've learnt to deal with situations that I haven't been fully prepared for. I've become comfortable with myself and my work and even [being] in front of the camera,” she says. Since being a part of the Paramount family, the NickMusic presenter has seen a shift in her goals and the way in which she views fame.

Lerai explains that growing up, she had pictured making it in Hollywood as the ultimate dream but, she has come to realise that Africa is quite the oyster and part of the people taking control of the narrative. “I’m happy with being an African and I'm so happy with representing my country, my continent, my people in general. I'm so excited to do a lot more and take on the world,” she says. Lerai is looking forward to hosting the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, and jokingly says she would love to see Adele be slimed.

“It would totally be fun to see the always-poised British award-winning singer dripping in green slime!” She adds she is totally okay with getting slimed herself, as it is the Kids Choice Awards, after all. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rai (@l.e.r.a.i) The one thing Lerai is looking forward to is experiencing the show with the audience. “I’m going to be watching the show with everybody that is watching me host the show”. Lerai’s also big on making change along the way using her platform.