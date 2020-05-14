Lerato Kganyago and husband Thami Ndlala decide to 'go our separate ways'

Radio personality Lerato Kganyago and her husband Thami Ndlala have gone their separate ways. After being married for a couple of months, Kganyago took to her Instagram page on Thursday to announce that things have ended between her and Ndlala. This comes after the Project Runway SA host shared pictures from her intimate traditional wedding in March with local celebs such as Dineo Ranaka, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo and Gert-Johan Coetzee all in attendance. In the statement, Kganyago reveals that they have parted ways since they have different priorities. And that their respective workloads didn't allow for them to invest time in their relationship. Furthermore, she said that they still care deeply for each other and will stay friends, stating that she has no more to say around the subject and that everyone respects their privacy during this time.

The full statement reads: "It is with sadness that we announce that Thami and I have decided to go our separate ways. We have come to realise that our different priorities and workloads have not afforded us the time to invest in our relationship. We will continue to care deeply for each other, and look forward to growing our friendship. We have nothing more to say on this subject, and hope that our privacy will be respected during this difficult time."









Saying that she wanted to make the announcement with her own words since she was contacted by a Sunday newspaper about the status of their relationship.

Recently, LootLove also announced that she and her baby daddy, Reason, had parted ways.