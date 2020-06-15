Lerato Kganyago hits back at trolls claiming her success is due to nepotism

Media personality Lerato Kganyago set social media users straight after some claimed that her “connections” got her to where she is today. Referring to a picture of Lerato locking hands with her relatives, former SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, the tweep asked whether “connections help elevate you to certain positions, or is your talent enough?” Although she was not tagged in the tweet, she did see it and fired back making sure to remind the tweep of how hard she worked for her career and alluded that he couldn't stand seeing a woman win, which was why he came for her. “I love how it’s men that discredit women’s hard work. You have all erased my journey, my groundwork, my struggles, how long it took me to be here. Because your masculinity won’t allow a woman to succeed on her own! I feel sorry for the women in your lives.”

I love how it’s men that discredit women’s hard work. You have all erased my journey, my ground work, my struggles, how long it took me to be here. Because your masculinity won’t allow a women to succeed on her own! I feel sorry for the women in your lives. — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) June 14, 2020

She also called out another Twitter user's behaviour as abusive and said he was doing nothing but throwing his masculinity around.

“FYI this is abuse starts because your masculinity can’t stand that a woman did it on her own! As a journalist, I thought you would have done your research! Failed dismally.”

FYI this is abuse starts, because your masculinity can’t stand that a women did it on her own! As a journalist I thought you would have done your research! Failed dismally — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) June 14, 2020

While some users felt that the Metro FM host bringing up masculinity was “unnecessary”, she revealed that the two relatives she was seen pictured with came into her life later on in her career.

“You don’t even know how I’m related to these people. How late they came into my life, where and how I was raised. Do you know I didn't have money for tertiary? Do you know I worked five years with no pay? Do you know how my family struggled? FOH with your bitterness ...”

You don’t even know how I’m related to these people. How late they came into my life, where and how I was raised. Do you know I didnt have money for tertiary? Do you know I worked 5 years with no pay? Do you know how my family struggled? FOH with your bitterness — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) June 14, 2020