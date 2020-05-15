Lerato Kganyago locks Twitter account, warns of fake Thami page
Hours after media personality Lerato Kganyago announced that she and her husband, businessman Thami Ndlala had parted ways, Twitter fraudsters took it as an opportunity to get to work.
Lerato and Thami celebrated their traditional wedding two months ago surrounded by friends and family at their home in the north of Johannesburg.
Taking to Instagram this week, Lerato announced through a statement that she and Thami had decided to go their separate ways.
The news sent shock waves through the industry, much like when Kim Kardashian West divorced Kris Humphries after 72 days of marriage, and landed Lerato and Thami on the trends list on Twitter with people calling it "the shortest marriage in Mzansi".
Requesting privacy during this time, the Metro FM DJ warned social media users about a fake Thami account doing the rounds on social media.
The star also locked her Twitter account allowing only those who follow her to view her tweets.
In an Instagram Stories Lerato said that Thami did not have a Twitter account.
Following their announcement, a Twitter user asked Lerato why she felt the need to talk about her breakup when she didn't speak about her marriage.
Lerato clapped back saying: "Akere y’all took my then marriage to the papers every weekend, when I kept silent about it, so this was the perfect platform to address you and get you all off my back!"
In her statement issued on Instagram on Thursday, Lerato said she and Thami would continue to be friends.
“It is with sadness that we announce that Thami and I have decided to go our separate ways. We have come to realise that our different priorities and workloads have not afforded us the time to invest in our relationship.
"We will continue to care deeply for each other and look forward to growing our friendship,” read part of the statement.