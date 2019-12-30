Lerato Kganyago spills tea on her recent break up









Lerato Kganyago. Picture: Instagram TV personality and radio host Lerato Kganyago revealed her recent heartbreak that got Twitter buzzing. The Metro FM breakfast show host is among a few local celebrities who managed to keep their relationships out of the spotlight. In a series of tweets, LKG as she’s fondly known, opened up about the four-year relationship that ended a few months ago. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, LKG wrote "Getting over someone you thought you would never get over, has to be the most fulfilling feeling ever!"

Though she didn’t reveal the identity of her former partner, the media personality, detailed how she had the opportunity to mourn the relationship in private because no one knew what she was going through, including her colleagues at Metro FM.

“Perks of keeping your relationship private, for those that do, is taking your L’s in private! Parted ways with someone I thought was the love of my life, after 4 years, went through the heartbreak in private, cried in private and moved TF along,” she wrote.

She revealed: “I remember doing links, playing a song, crying my life away during the song and coming back on air, laughing like nothing happened! Always wearing sunglasses in studio so your colleagues don’t ask you too many questions!"

Tjeeeerrr every time we had heartbreak stories on #AskAMan, while going through mine, I felt like my world was falling apart inside! That lump on your throat.🥴Advising people to stay strong in a relationship while I was going through the most 🤣 — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) December 29, 2019

Wearing her heart on her sleeve, she shared some of the details from the painful experience:

I remember writing him a long text about how he has hurt me, and how I was loyal to him and sacrificed so much for the both of us in the 4 years... and... he mized the text 🤣😂 Yeses! That’s BLOODY painful!!! — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) December 29, 2019

Yes there was a time I wanted to hurt him as much as he hurt me! But I realized, I was going to hurt myself even more.... — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) December 29, 2019

We planned a trip together, I took leave for 2 weeks, and a week before he ditched me 😫🤣😂🤣😂...Got to work the following day and everyone was like “Hawu? Wena?” ... I said “Neeeeh I changed my mind” 😂 The lies! — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) December 29, 2019

Kganyago also revealed she had to take anti-anxiety medication as a means to cope with the breakup. She posted an image of a packet of Xanor SrR tablets, "medication used to treat anxiety disorders, panic disorders, and anxiety caused by depression".

She captioned the image: “When i shot Project Runway I was living on these! No one knew! Haven’t touched them in months!”

When i shot Project Runway I was living on these! No one knew! Haven’t touched them in months! pic.twitter.com/q98WudwdAQ — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) December 29, 2019

Fans expressed their sympathy and support to the star, with many also sharing their stories on social media.

Yiu have just reassured me that time heals. After 8 years I have to go through what you just described. The crying every night when I am home alone like someone died has been my survival mode. Took leave now and spending time with family and trying to look Ok. — KgalaletsoT (@kgala_letso) December 29, 2019

This is so painful 😭 and when someone does this you even ask yourself “Did this person even love me” 😭 “why am I the only one hurting”

I've only ever experienced this level of heartbreak with a narcisst. Once I understood that psychology I was so freed.... completely — Nozi🖤 (@Nozi10693925) December 29, 2019

As the conversation continues on Twitter, LKG assures tweeps that she’s okay now. She wrote: “ Now I’m happy again!!! 😬”

“Anyway! Now I see him and my heart doesn’t skip anymore... the best feeling ever!!,” she added.

She dished out relationship advice to her followers.

Remember you can’t change a person and you can’t force ANYONE to love you the way you do! — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) December 29, 2019

When asked if she’s afraid to fall in love again, she replied” Oh hell no! I love being in love! Will do it over and over again!”