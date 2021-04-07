Lerato Kganyago stops DJ gigs to focus on her health

Media personality Lerato Kganyago has announced that she will be taking a break from being a DJ to focus on her health. The move comes after advice from her doctor. The star did not disclose what health challenges she is facing but told fans she was unwell and needed time to heal, which meant she had to drop some of her DJ gigs that often require her to travel long distances. “Our bodies are not as resilient as we would like to wish they are”, she started off by saying. The Metro FM host and television presenter said she realised how her decision would most likely disappoint her supporters, but explained that she was left with no choice.

“As importantly, to let down those who support me is not a decision that I take lightly.

“However, I can no longer continue to ignore my doctor's advice and have to put pause on my DJing gigs, especially those out of Joburg for the next few weeks as I recuperate. I hope you can understand and I look forward to seeing many of you from behind the decks very soon,” Lerato wrote.

Read her full statement below:

Lerato also opted to switch off the comment section on Instagram on her post, only captioning her announcement with “Love you” for her over 2 million fans.

Earlier this year, Lerato surprised everyone on Valentine’s Day when she went live on Instagram to show off her Valentine’s Day celebrations with her husband, Thami Ndlela.

Ndlela apparently booked out the entire FNB Stadium and in the Instagram live, Zonke along with her band are seen serenading the couple on the day of love.