Lerato Kganyago’s big Valentine’s Day surprise turns out to be a new business venture

Media personality Lerato Kganyago has once again raised the bar when it comes to lavish Valentine's Day celebrations. This year, the DJ announced some big news, which her partner had a hand in. The Metro FM radio presenter announced her newest business venture on Valentine’s Day.

Lerato is now officially a part of the hospitality industry and she shared the good news with an Instagram post. “Some of you might have seen what it looked like before, a few months ago when I posted it on my Insta Stories. I can’t wait for you to see the final product.” she said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lerato Kganyago (@leratokganyago) Her hubby is known to go big when it comes to Valentine’s Day and always leaves Lerato smiling.

He also seems to have played a part in her being the third owner of 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa, which also has a restaurant called Amour. She revealed that her man had told her he would be right by her side on this new journey. “He said ’Stop stressing, hold my Taelo umfazi wam, let me show you something’ 🖤” she wrote.