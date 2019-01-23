Lerato Kganyago. Picture: Instagram

Local TV presenter Lerato Kganyago stopped by The Drive with Mo Flava and Masechaba Ndlovu at Metro FM on Friday where she chatted about her darkest time in radio. One day that stood out for Kganyago was the day she had to co-host the Front Row with Bonang Matheba.

Matheba unceremoniously exited Metro FM after Kganyago joined her on the Front Row as a co-host in 2017.

Recalling how she was blamed for Matheba leaving the show, Kganyago admitted that she even cried after receiving online harassment.

Matheba and Kganyago only had one show together and the "Project Runway" host said the show started off good but was tense.

"In the beginning it was great, but it was very tense. And I thought, you know what it's another teething phase and it would be better by tomorrow. It was just awkward, man. "

Kganyago then mentions that she still has respect for Matheba and that the "Being Bonang" star had her own reasons for her departure.

Listen to the full interview below.



