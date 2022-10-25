Lerato Sengadi marks 4 years since HHP’s death: ‘I choose to celebrate your life’

Lerato Sengadi remembers her husband, hip-hop superstar Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo, four years after his death. Sengadi took to Instagram on Monday to mark the occasion with a photograph of the couple during some of their happier moments, writing: “Angel Of Mine.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Time flies yet it also feels like it’s standing still. Every year when this day comes I choose to celebrate ur (your) life and what you are to so many of us.” Sengadi also thanked HHP’s fans for their continued support of the star’s music, posthumously. “Thank you to every single person who loves & still supports Jabba. His legacy is in our hands. 🤍Motho wa Motho… you already know what it is! Ka pelo le moya! ❤️🕊🕯♾,” added Sengadi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lerato Kedibone Sengadi Tsambo (@leratolicious1) HHP was found dead at age 38 at his Joburg home on October 24, 2018. The Mahikeng-born star revealed in a 2016 interview that he had been battling depression. Sengadi confirmed that the Motswako rapper died of suicide.

Story continues below Advertisement

“...no one has been honest enough to say that he committed suicide...It’s alleged. It’s not alleged it is what happened as a result of mental illness,” Sengadi told Eusebius Mckaiser during an interview on 702 talk radio station in 2018. “We should be able to have that conversation honestly because these are things that happen all the time. We can’t be scared to say this person had depression or schizophrenia or whatever the mental illness is and as a result, they took their own lives,” she said. During the interview, Sengadi highlighted the negative impact social media had on her late husband's mental health.

Story continues below Advertisement