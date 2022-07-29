Lerato Zah recalls pain of losing her mom Candy Moloi: ‘It’s been two years but it still hurts’

Actress and TV host Lerato Zah Moloi took to social media this week to honour her mother Cecilia ‘Candy’ Moloi’s memory on the second anniversary of her death. Best known for her starring role as Vho-Makhadzi on the SABC2 soapie Muvhango, Moloi lost her long battle in May, 2020. She was 67.

Story continues below Advertisement

“As I post this, the time is just after 18h00… My beautiful Mama Candy transitioned to the other side within this hour, on this day, two years ago,” wrote Zah. She added, expressing her grief and the agony of losing a parent: “… it’s been two years but it still hurts like it happened a few minutes ago…I don’t think it’ll ever stop hurting but I’ve learnt to live with this numbing pain…” The star went on the share one of her fondest memories with her mom - their love for music.

“This was her favourite song… “Beautiful In My Eyes” by Joshua Kadison. “Ma, taught me the lyrics to this song when she played it for me the 1st time and almost daily after then we would play it on full blast in the car maybe 10 times before giving other songs a chance… (I was in primary school then)… “It has become one of my favourite songs too because it reminds me of the fondest memories that we shared together… I hold on to those memories dearly… I guess that’s all we can do when we lose the loves of our lives… memories don’t die like people do… Nwa-Hadzhi, edela zwakanaka Soni ya Mbelengwa… Muzukulu wa Sena… My love for you knows no bounds nor end my Queen.”

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lerato ‘Zah’ (@lerato_zah) Friends and colleagues shared their messages of support with Zah. Gomora star Moshe Ndiki wrote: “Love and hugs to you sthandwa, mothers are just something else, she’s watching over you and on days like these her hugs are a little tighter.” Singer and Skeem Saam actress Candy Tsa Mandebele Mokwena commented: “May her soul continue to rest in perfect peace in God’s kingdom ❤️ #BITSOWAKA #MomCandy @lerato_zah”.

Story continues below Advertisement