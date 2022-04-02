Letoya Makhene-Pulumo lands a radio gig

Actress, singer and traditional healer Letoya Makhene-Pulumo is excited to have her father, music icon Blondie Makhene, as her first guest as she launches her radio career on Opulence Radio. “Radio found me and I’m gonna embrace the opportunity to be on a platform that has the reach and is very influential,” says Makhene-Pulumo.

“It’s actually very interesting how one moment I was asked to come in as a guest to be interviewed and within a week, I was being offered my own slot! I guess I was at the right place at the right time.” The former “Generations: The Legacy” actress will host an inspirational talk show titled the “Spiritual Awakening with Letoya” from Sunday, April 3, at 6pm. In her show, Makhene-Pulumo will discuss her own personal spiritual journey, while educating listeners on issues pertaining to the universe, God, angels, ancestors, herbalism and witchcraft.

“Spiritual Awakening is a show that will speak on spirituality. We’ll uncover even the audience’s curiosity about spiritual matters and speak to spiritual teachers from all walks of life and get a better understanding of one another’s spiritual beliefs and hopefully get more people to accept and respect each other regardless of their spiritual practices.” The show will have weekly guests who will be sharing their experiences of healing through self-love, self-awareness and acceptance of the various challenges that come with the journey of self-enlightenment. “Everyone’s always looking for a way to feel better about themselves in life and people generally gravitate towards seeking spiritual upliftment.

“South Africans will particularly enjoy the show because we’re such a rainbow nation and it’ll be interesting to know more about the people we live amongst.” The show seeks to define and unravel diverse healing techniques, spiritual healers, angel card and tarot readers, and a catalogue of many others. “Overall, I am just hoping to connect and grow with you (the listener), and guide you on how to become your authentic self in our earthly moral experience.”

