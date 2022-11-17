Letshego Zulu shattered by her grandma’s passing

Media personality and fitness guru Letshego Zulu is mourning the passing of her grandmother. Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, November 16, the “I Choose to Live: Life After Losing Gugu” author told her 144k fans that she has lost her family matriarch.

Story continues below Advertisement

Zulu shared photographs and videos from gogo’s 95th birthday celebration earlier in the year and she captioned the post: “The Queen has taken her final curtsy 🥺 The curtain has been drawn. “To say my heart has shattered into a million pieces, again, is an understatement 💔.” She added: “I'm grateful for the life, the memories, and the love but it doesn't take away from the fact that a piece of my heart left with her yesterday 😔. Rest eternal unto thee O'Lord and may your light perpetually shine upon her 🕊 😇 🙏🏾.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Letshego (@letshego.zulu) Taking to the comment section, fans and friends sent their messages of condolences to Zulu and her family. Zelda la Grange wrote: “I am so sorry Letshego. Sending so much love to you.” “Refiloe Monaheng commented: “Oh Letsie ❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗😇😇🙏🏾🙏🏾🕯😢😢💔💔 condolences my sweetheart. May her soul rest in peace and rise In glory 🙏🏾 🕊 🕯”

Story continues below Advertisement

Ntando Mtwa said: “Losing a Grandmother is one of the most painful chapters of life… I am so sorry for your Loss Letshego. May you find comfort in the memories you have shared with her. May her soul rest in eternal peace uGogo ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Leana Cooper added: “Deepest sympathy to you and your family. ❤️” This year marked six years after the passing of Zulu’s husband, motor racing champion Gugu Zulu who died while attempting to summit Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, for the “Trek4Mandela” initiative, on July 18, 2016.

Story continues below Advertisement

Reflecting on the day she lost her husband, Zulu shared a picture of the two of them on Kilimanjaro, and wrote: “I sat in silence most of the day. I had multiple debates with myself about whether to acknowledge what happened on this very Monday 6yrs ago when my heart shattered into a million pieces. “And in that very moment, I had to put on my big girl panties, chin up and keep moving. “I'm not one to continuously celebrate or acknowledge the day a loved one dies. My personal preference is to acknowledge what used to be their birthday or any other joyous occasion I experienced with them.

“6yrs later, I'm happy that I didn't receive morbidly heart-wrenching messages today and instead a stream of heart emoji's from many who loved him. I love you all for that. “Today wasn't a ‘hard’ day as few eluded to it. I choose not to make it ‘hard’ but to rather smile at the memory of having been blessed with his love and energy once upon a time.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Letshego (@letshego.zulu)