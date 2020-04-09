Liesl Laurie joins 'National Lottery Thank You Challenge'

Former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie has joined many other South African celebrities in the #NationalLotteryThankYouChallenge.

The challenge allows people to say what they are thankful for during this 21-day national lockdown.

In the video posted by Laurie, who is holding a "thank you" sign and said she was thankful for her health, for having a roof over her head, being able to still broadcast for Jacaranda FM from her home and she also thanked cashiers, shop assistants and the petrol attendants for their service.

"I am joining the #NationalLotteryThankYouChallenge and I am thankful for firstly my heath and for the fact that I've got a beautiful roof over my head. I'm thankful for the fact that I'm not in lockdown all by myself, I have my mom with me and that makes my heart smile and I am also thankful for the fact that I am able to broadcast from my house and be on air every single day, so therefore thankful that I'm able to do my job. I'd like to thank the cashiers, the shop assistants and I'd like to thank the petrol attendants, for your service during this time," she said.