Liesl Laurie joins 'National Lottery Thank You Challenge'
Former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie has joined many other South African celebrities in the #NationalLotteryThankYouChallenge.
The challenge allows people to say what they are thankful for during this 21-day national lockdown.
In the video posted by Laurie, who is holding a "thank you" sign and said she was thankful for her health, for having a roof over her head, being able to still broadcast for Jacaranda FM from her home and she also thanked cashiers, shop assistants and the petrol attendants for their service.
"I am joining the #NationalLotteryThankYouChallenge and I am thankful for firstly my heath and for the fact that I've got a beautiful roof over my head. I'm thankful for the fact that I'm not in lockdown all by myself, I have my mom with me and that makes my heart smile and I am also thankful for the fact that I am able to broadcast from my house and be on air every single day, so therefore thankful that I'm able to do my job. I'd like to thank the cashiers, the shop assistants and I'd like to thank the petrol attendants, for your service during this time," she said.
Excited to be joining the #NationalLotteryThankYouChallenge and I am thankful for my health.— Liesl Laurie (@LieslLaurie) April 4, 2020
I’d also like to say thank you to the cashiers, shop assistants and the petrol attendants for their service. #ThankYou #NationalLotteryThankYouChallenge #COVID19 #StayHome pic.twitter.com/NW7GIudFHQ
The challenge also saw actress, Jessica Nkosi also partake, thanking emergency personnel.
"Thank you to all the emergency personnel... We appreciate your service #NationalLotteryThankYouChallenge.What are you thankful for???", she wrote.
Thank you to all the emergency personnel. We appreciate your service ❤️#NationalLotteryThankYouChallenge— Jessica Nkosi (@JessicaNkosi) April 6, 2020
What are you thankful for??? pic.twitter.com/izlVuJ3yjE
Here are a few more celebrities rising to the challenge.
What are you thankful for? ❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾 #ThankYou #NationalLotteryThankYouChallenge #COVID19 #StayHome #CoronavirusInSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/f88IWh4rfE— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) April 2, 2020
@boity I accept your challenge and I’m excited to join the #NationalLotteryThankYouChallenge .#ThankYou #NationalLotteryThankYouChallenge #COVID19 #StayHome #CoronavirusInSouthAfrica. #simplylive #simplylove pic.twitter.com/x2ZiHAnaWe— #EssieApparel 🌺 (@enhlembali) April 4, 2020
Feeling a bit down?— Elma Smit (@Elmakapelma) April 3, 2020
Lets celebrate what we're grateful for!
Health, home and those providing essential leadership & care in this time.
Also,👩🏼🌾&😻
What are you thankful for @armandaucamp @XolaNtshinga @wernerkok1 ? #ThankYou #NationalLotteryThankYouChallenge#COVID19 #StayHome pic.twitter.com/dEVsb6lICI
Thank you to the Security Guards, Police & the Army for keeping us safe! let Me also take this time to say ,— Moshe Kgasoane (@MoT_MiCasa) April 3, 2020
What are you thankful for 🇿🇦@kaizermotaungjnr @mog_moments @lesleymofokeng ?#ThankYou #NationalLotteryThankYouChallenge #COVID19 #StayHome #CoronavirusInSouthAfrica 💙 pic.twitter.com/UKcSFORReq