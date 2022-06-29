Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni exits Jacaranda FM after 7 years

Former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni has announced her exit from Jacaranda FM after seven years at the station. Laurie-Mthombeni was part of the award-winning “Breakfast with Martin Bester”, which airs between 6am and 9am, weekdays.

Taking to Instagram this week, Laurie-Mthombeni revealed to her fans that she will officially hang up her microphone at the popular Jacaranda FM on Thursday, June 30. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni (@liesllaurie) “Saying goodbye is never easy, I’m going to miss the morning family as well as Martin and the JacaBreakfast team, but I’m so thankful for this experience and to have grown in a medium I have so much love and respect for,” says Laurie-Mthombeni. The Joburg-born star kicked off her radio career at Jacaranda FM in 2016 shortly after completing her reign as Miss South Africa 2015.

Fans and industry pals flooded Laurie-Mthombeni’s comments sections with congratulatory messages. “You grew so much there I can’t wait to see what you get up to next. All the best angel loads of love ❤️,” commented TV host Minnie Dlamini. “Well done on an incredible run 😍,” wrote model and TV host Ayanda Thabethe.

“Ahhh all the best with the next season in your life. 🙏🏽🎉🤗,” replied content creator Jennifer Bala. Former Miss Teen SA and radio host Zizo Tshwete wrote: “Keep going boldly towards your dreams @liesllaurie ❤️ You have a strong tribe of supporters!!! Stay shining! And if you can fit it into your busy schedule please make our friend @drmusamthombeni a househusband 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️ Geluk en alle liefde!” Miss Universe South Africa 2020 Natasha Joubert added: “Sad and happy for you at the same time!!!🥳🎉❤️ Excited to see what the future holds!”

Though she’s still mum about her next move, Laurie-Mthombeni was recently announced as a Miss South Africa 2022 judge. She’s joined by body-positive activist Tracey-Lee Lusty Horwitz, Dentsu CEO Koo Govender, fashion designer Khosi Nkosi, True Love editor-in-chief Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa, actor Simoné Nortmann and radio personality Thando Thabethe. According to a statement on the Jacaranda website, Bester and Xola Ntshinga will continue hosting the breakfast show until a new team member is announced.

