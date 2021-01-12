Lindiwe Ndlovu hailed as ‘fine master of her craft’ as TV and film industry celebrate her life

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Members of the television and film fraternity are mourning the loss of Thespian Lindiwe Ndlovu. In a statement, released by her agency, Gaenor Artiste Management, the multi-award-winning actress died at her home on Monday, January 11. “It is with heavy hearts and unimaginable sadness that we bring you the news of Lindiwe Thembekani Ndlovu passing in her home this morning 11th January. Her bright, large burning light has gone out and we are devastated to bring you this sad news,” read the statement. Ndlovu was also a theatre actor, with a number of her plays showing at the Market Theatre in Joburg. "Lindiwe's love for the stage is reflected in the many productions she gave her heart and soul to," said Gaenor.

The agency extended its deepest condolences to the Ndlovu family and friends of the star.

“What we will remember most is her love and unwavering dedication to her friends and family. She had a larger than life presence that was undeniably infectious to those who loved her," added the agency.

Details surrounding the circumstances leading to her passing are yet to be released.

Condolences and tributes continue to pouring out as friends and industry colleagues took to different social media platforms to express their shock to Ndlovu’s untimely death.

Below are some of the social media reactions.

“A fine master of her craft. An excellent actor. This loss is immense. Siyabonga. Lala ngoxolo, Sisi. #RIPLindiweNdlovu,” said veteran actress Florence Masebe.

A fine master of her craft. An excellent actor. This loss is immense. Siyabonga. Lala ngoxolo, Sisi. #RIPLindiweNdlovu pic.twitter.com/sCYsyXxYF2 — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) January 11, 2021

“This is heartbreaking. What a beautiful soul, amazing talent and an incredible actor. We get few gems of her caliber in a lifetime. You will be sorely missed.

“My heart is heavy . Her smile would light up the space around her and she always had a positive impact on everyone...Rest In Peace Sis Lindiwe, ”tweeted actor Menzi Ngubane.

My heart is heavy . Her smile would light up the space around her and she always had a positive impact on everyone 💔 Rest In Peace Sis Lindiwe #RIPLindiweNdlovu #phenomenalwoman#outstandingactress#awardwinner pic.twitter.com/1zoKKbV8IK — @MenziNgubaneZA (@menzingubaneza) January 11, 2021

“Strength and Love to her family, friends and loved ones,” wrote actress and film director Thishiwe Ziqubu.

This is heartbreaking. What a beautiful soul, amazing talent and an incredible actor. We get few gems of her caliber in a lifetime. You will be sorely missed. 🥺💔

Strength and Love to her family, friends and loved ones. 🙏🏾🕯#RIPLindiweNdlovu — Thishiwe Ziqubu (@thishiweziqubu) January 12, 2021

“Condolences to Lindiwe’s loved ones. The screen and stage will deeply miss her as well. It was a pleasure working with you, Lindiwe 🕊#RIPLindiweNdlovu,” commented actress and filmmaker Mmabatho Montsho.

Condolences to Lindiwe’s loved ones. The screen and stage will deeply miss her as well. It was a pleasure working with you, Lindiwe 🕊#RIPLindiweNdlovu pic.twitter.com/SQ3Wp8PIai — Mmabatho Montsho (@MmabathoMontsho) January 11, 2021

“What a loss to our industry💔. What an incredibly talented actress. We'll miss your unique, raspy & yet rich voice, your jokes & belly-deep laughs, your deep conversations about our spirituality...umntana wa baPhantsi🕯. Condolences to friends & family🕊 #RIPLindiweNdlovu,” added actress Kgomotso Christopher.

What a loss to our industry💔. What an incredibly talented actress. We'll miss your unique, raspy & yet rich voice, your jokes & belly-deep laughs, your deep conversations about our spirituality...umntana wa baPhantsi🕯. Condolences to friends & family💖🕊 #RIPLindiweNdlovu — Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) January 11, 2021

“Nooooooo man 😭😭😭 I'm so heart broken 💔 😢 Rest Gatsheni, lala ngoxolo Boya BeNyathi 🙏🏾😭😭😭,” wrote actress Manaka Ranaka.

“My sister, Lala Ngoxolo. Thank you for your love, your energy, your dedication to the craft. Thank you for your kind heart and special memories that will always be embedded in my heart. Condolences to your family, I hope that they’ll be as strong as I have to be during this time. I’ll forever be grateful that I had the privilege to play and create with you. ‘Til we meet again #deathbenotproud💔 #restinpower,” expressed actor TV producer and Mandla Ngcongwane.

Some of Ndlovu’s notable work includes her roles on Mzansi Magic's hit prison series “Lockdown”, television drama “Ifalakhe” and popular crime series “eHostela”.

She was also no stranger to the big screen. In 2011 film she starred in the film “Winnie Mandela” alongside Jennifer Hudson and Terrance Howard.

In 2013, US actor Samuel L.Jackson presented Ndlovu with the SAFTA award for best actress in a feature film for her role in “Little One”.