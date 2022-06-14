Listeners divided as Thomas & Skhumba face possible axing from Kaya 959

Dynamic duo Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlophe are facing a bleak future at the Gauteng-based commercial radio station Kaya 959. According to recent reports, the weekday breakfast show hosts may be leaving the station, depending on the outcome of negotiations that are currently underway with the station’s management.

It is alleged that the popular breakfast show’s ratings have dipped in recent months and have, therefore, failed to attract the attention of the advertisers. Sunday World has reported, this week, that Msengana and Hlophe are set to be shown the door by the station by the end of June. “The show is popular to the listeners we don’t target. The show is not appealing to an Afropolitan listener who is being targeted by the advertisers. So, there is misalignment between listeners that the show attracts and the advertisers,” an insider told the publication.

Other reports state that the station may decide to either fire the pair or renew the contracts and then move them to the graveyard or weekend slots. In response to the IOL lifestyle questions about Msengana and Hlophe’s axing, Kaya 959 publicity officer Helga Klizanie said the station cannot confirm nor the deny the allegations, however, the announcement regarding the pair’s future at the station will be made in due time. “As a competitive business, we proactively assess our business position from time to time, if our assessments point to any required shifts in the line-up, we will hold engagements with the affected talent, and any announcements to the public will be made when the time is right,” said Klizanie.

Taking to social media, fans of the show seem divided as some call for the pair to continue with the show while others agree that the show needs a little shake-up. Below are some of the reactions on Twitter. “It's not a Thomas and Skhumba problem, radio is dying, Kaya FM can chop and change all they want but this is just a consequence of people all sounding the same and having the same opinions on every radio station. You politicize things that should be left as is🚮,” tweeted Jack Mapantsula.

Thomas and Skhumba is the only show that accommodates thina esibuya kasi and I love it, I’m sick of those fake English radio shows — 🇿🇦No2 Soweto boy (@ShakerShabalala) June 12, 2022 “Kaya has not taken time to understand its listeners. They are looking for Metro Fm listeners and targeting advertisers looking for such listeners. “Find advertisers that are looking for people that listen to your station. Skhumba, Thomas and Sizwe have the best shows shem,” said Hlengiwe Opoku.

