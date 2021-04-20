'Lithapo’ actress Lorraine Moropa is a proud new homeowner

Becoming a homeowner is a milestone in a persons’ life and actress Lorraine Moropa says she owes her successful purchase to God.

The star has recently finished building her new home, in what looks like an estate.

The “Lithapo” actress started the construction last year and took to Instagram recently to share the news with her friends and fans that she is finally a homeowner. In the post she gave praise to God.

Moropa is seen enjoying a glass of red wine while standing outside her newly-built fancy double-storey house.

Accompanying the two pictures, the caption read: “I’ve been building a home since last year and now I’m officially a Mastandi!😄🏡 To God be ALL THE GLORY!!! You did say that you are not a man that You should lie! Your promises are YES & AMEN and that the plans You have for us are not to harm us but to make us prosper! I’m eternally grateful 🙏🏽❤️”.

Fans and friends, including fellow actress Cindy Mahlangu, congratulated the star on her new home.

“Congratulations BEAUTIFUL ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” said Mahlangu.

While Lerato Mvelase jokingly said that she was waiting for an invitation.

"🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌we are waiting for an invite. Congratulations nana🙏🏽“.

Moropa plays the character of Mbali in Mzansi Magic’s new drama The Station.

Last year the actress had quite a rough time after levelling claims of sexual harassment against veteran actor Mangaliso Ngema.

At the time, Moropa publicly exposed claims of the actor's sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour on set, alleging Ngema would grab his genitals while looking at her ass or "grab your ass and laugh it off".

Ngema denied any sexual harassment claims and said that the actress “totally misread the situation”.