South African music icon Johnny Clegg will be celebrated on Friday in a public memorial service where fans will be able to pay their last respects. Set to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre from 12:30pm, fans will have an opportunity to celebrate the life of and legacy of the "Impi" singer.

Clegg lost his four-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer on July 16 and was laid to rest in a private ceremony the following day.

Since the "Asimbonanga" singer's death, his family urged his grieving fans to donate to The Click Foundation through the Friends of Johnny Clegg campaign instead of sending or laying flowers and were grateful for the outpouring of support.

Clegg was born on June 7, 1953, in Bacup, Lancashire, England. He moved to Johannesburg, South Africa with his Zimbabwean mother when he was six years old.

He was exposed to Zulu migrant workers during his adolescent years, introducing him to the culture, the music and the people. His involvement with black musicians often saw him arrested during Apartheid.

Following his passing, tributes poured in the thousands, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa who said that "South Africa is a better place today due to the courage, resilience and irrepressible creativity of" Clegg.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation also said: "Clegg was a South African of extraordinary quality, someone Madiba would have called a patriot. Johnny was a friend of the Foundation from its inception, and supported many of Madiba’s projects."

Clegg is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jenny and their two sons Jesse and Jaron.

