Local amapiano stars steal the show at Portugal’s Afronation festival

With the Hollywoodbets Durban July in full flow over the weekend, many of the country’s biggest amapiano stars travelled to Portugal for the popular Afrobeats festival, Afronation While Nigeria's three biggest stars, Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy, took turns headlining the three-day festival, South Africa's amapiano stars dominated the Piano People Stage throughout the three days.

“Amapiano Takover at @afronation was magical 🇵🇹🌍🇿🇦 Cc: @FOCALISTIC @DjMaphorisa @TjaroSuperstar Via: @zeusomega3,” shared @KreativeKornerr. Amapiano Takover at @afronation was magical 🇵🇹🌍🇿🇦



Via: @zeusomega3 pic.twitter.com/2jHgnrgbDU — KreativeKornerr (@kreativeKornerr) July 3, 2022 Friday saw Focalistic, DBN Gogo, Musa Keys and Moonchild Sanelly hit the stage before Major League DJz closed the show. Focalistic was also brought out onto the main stage by Davido, with whom he performed the pair’s two hit singles, “Champion Sound” and “Ke Star Remix”, as well as Ckay’s new single “Watawi” which features the pair.

“@afronation Portgual 🇵🇹 Thank you so much!” posted Uncle Waffles. @afronation Portgual 🇵🇹 Thank you so much! pic.twitter.com/h1h9IBkA0H — Waffles🐉 (@unclewaffffles) July 3, 2022 On the second night, Mr JazziQ, Young Stunna, Uncle Waffles and Kamo Mphela starred on the stage with DJ Maphorisa closing off the night on a high note in a set that featured appearances from Major League DJz, Young Stunna and Focalistic. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAWDporry👮🏾💦 (@djmaphorisa) Last night, during the final day of the festival, SA stars Sho Madjozi, Zakes Bantwini Virgo Deep and Kabza De Small had their turn on the popular Piano People Stage.

