Local celebs honour legendary Esther Mahlangu on her 85th birthday

Local celebrities honoured one of Mzansi’s living icons, renowned South African Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu, who turned 85 on Wednesday, November 11. Taking to social media platforms, local stars including Minnie-Dlamini-Jones, Basetsana Kumalo, Yvonne Chaka Chaka hailed Mahlangu for being an amazing ambassador for South Africa and for her immense contribution to the art space. Best known for her bold, colourful Ndebele artwork, Mahlangu, who has represented South Africa across the globe, sharing showcasing our rich heritage and culture was honoured with special messages on social media under the #esthermahlangu85. “Happy Birthday Gogo wishing you usuku oluhle (a beautiful day). So blessed by your talents and to get to celebrate you while you’re still with us ❤️ 85 years young, “ wrote actress and television host Minnie-Dlamini-Jones. View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday Gogo wishing you usuku oluhle. So blessed by your talents and to get to celebrate you while you’re still with us ❤️ 85 years young 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 #esthermahlangu85 #esthermahlanguart #themelrosegallerysa A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) on Nov 10, 2020 at 8:21pm PST “We love you. And always proud of you. Halala halala ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🍾🎂” commented multi-award winning singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

“Happy birthday to uGogo wethu (our grandmother). We are because of YOU. Siyabonga ngakho konke! (Thank you so much) 🙏🏾❤️😍” added television producer and businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo.

“Wishing @esthermahlanguart a happy blessed birthday 💯🎉💝🎈” said actress and singer Candy Tsamandebele.

This year, Mahlangu is celebrating her birthday with one of the largest solo exhibition at The Melrose Gallery in Johannesburg.

Curated by Ruzy Rusike, the landmark exhibition fittingly titled Esther Mahlangu 85, and will be presented online and at The Melrose Gallery in Johannesburg from Novermber 19, till l December 20.

The exhibition will showcase a body of artworks created over the last three years including the bold, geometric paintings for which she has become so globally acclaimed and an exciting new series of sculptures.

Mahlangu began painting at the age of 10, and was taught the skill of mural painting by her mother and grandmother following a tradition of her native South Ndebele people for females to paint the exterior of houses.

She first gained international attention in 1989 at a European art exposition titled “Magicians of the World”.

With a career spanning over 70 years, Mahlangu has collaborated with international brands including BMW, Rolls-Royce and British Airways. She has also exhibited in museums around the world.

This month will see the legendary artist unveils two 16-metre paintings at Southgate Mall in Johannesburg.

She is also launching a range of handbags in collaboration with media guru and businesswoman Carol Bouwer.