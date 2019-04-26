Maps Mapoyane, Francois Van Coke, Katlego Maboe and Nomazmo Mbatha. Picture:Supplied

South Africa’s National Elections are just around the corner. In the 2014 election year, only 33% of eligible youth voted and Levi’ believes this needs to change.



The brand is lending its voice in a drive with some of the most influential men and women from across the cultural sphere to increase voter awareness and turnout on Election Day.





Key partners taking a stand alongside the brand are DJ and producer Black Coffee, Actress Nomzamo Mbatha, rapper Rouge, TV presenters Maps Maponyane, Pabi Moloi and Katlego Maboe, Metro FM DJ Moflava, rocker Francois Van Coke and Instagram darling Qaanita Orrie.





“Let us not take for granted the power that each and every one of our votes hold, to determine the future of our country. Voting is a privilege that honours those that fought, to grant us that right. On the 8th of May let’s go to the election polls in our numbers and ensure our voices are heard! It’s our responsibility”, said Maps Maponyane.





"Isibaya" actress Nomzamo Mbatha said: "“Your vote is your voice and power of choice of who gets to be accountable for systematic change. Put a X on it! Make your voice heard! Be a part of a generation that stands for something!” "





Each will share their personal motivation for voting on Election Day and a portrait image of themselves wearing the iconic Levi’s Vote t-shirt.





Over 1000 Levi’s limited edition Vote t-shirts will be given away to the public through various competitions on the Levi’s South Africa Instagram page as well as through the Instagram pages of the influencers joining the movement.



